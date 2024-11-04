Manipur students interact with President Murmu during national integration tour

Imphal, Nov 4 (PTI) At least 20 students from villages of Imphal valley on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi as part of their National Integration Tour, the Indian Army said here.

Organised by Spear Corps under Operation Sadbhavna, students from the villages of Andro, Yairipok, Yambem and Angtha also presented a memento to Murmu and shared their dreams and aspirations with her.

The tour will enable the students to visit Lucknow and Agra as well, allowing them to witness significant historical sites and further deepen their understanding of India's diverse culture, the statement said.

"The initiative aims to promote national integration and empower young minds through exposure to the rich cultural heritage" of the country, it said.

The students are scheduled to return to Imphal on November 12. PTI COR NN