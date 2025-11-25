Manipur: Students take out protest march against 'use of force on IDPs'

Imphal, Nov 25 (PTI) School students on Tuesday took out a protest march towards Manipur's Raj Bhavan against the "use of force on internally displaced persons", a day after the IDPs clashed with security forces while attempting to return to their homes.

Hundreds of IDPs staying in relief camps clashed with security forces at Pukhao and near Dolaithabi Dam in Imphal East district on Monday as they attempted to return to their homes, officials said, adding the security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Students of a government school took out the protest march but were stopped 100 metres from the Raj Bhavan and three representatives allowed to submit a memorandum addressed to the governor.

In the memorandum, the students expressed strong objection to the alleged use of force against IDPs attempting to return to their homes, stating that residents of the relief camps have long been waiting for resettlement.

They also demanded strict action against the security personnel who had fired tear gas shells.

The students also claimed it was "unfair" to hold the Sangai Festival while thousands of IDPs continue to live in relief camps without hope of returning home. PTI COR ACD