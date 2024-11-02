Manipur: Sub-inspector shot dead by constable

Imphal, Nov 2 (PTI) A sub-inspector of police was shot dead allegedly by a constable with his service rifle in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday, an officer said.

Sub-inspector Shah Jahan was shot dead from point blank range allegedly by constable Bikramjit in the Mongbung area of the district and an investigation is on, the officer said.

Preliminary reports said that Shah Jahan had a verbal altercation with Bikramjit on Saturday.

The constable has been arrested, the officer added. PTI COR RG