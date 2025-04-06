Manipur: Survey in Churachandpur village where rabies outbreak killed 1 person

Imphal/ Churachandpur, Apr 6 (PTI) A house-to-house survey was conducted in New Zoveng village, which was declared a containment zone following the outbreak of rabies, officials said on Sunday.

A Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Veterinary Department of the Manipur government visited about 30 houses in the village and vaccinated all dogs, they said.

A person died earlier this week in the village due to rabies, they added.

The Churachandpur district administration declared the village a containment zone on Friday after multiple cases of rabies were detected. Movement of dogs in and out of the village was banned.

Another team of the Veterinary Department visited Mongken village in Henglep sub-division of the district, where a girl died due to rabies.

District Veterinary Officer, Dr Veithienneng, said insufficient supply of vaccine is the biggest challenge in tackling the outbreak. PTI CORR SOM