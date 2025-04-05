Manipur: Tension flares up between tribal communities after village chief assaulted by militants

Imphal, Apr 5 (PTI) Tension flared up between two tribal communities in ethnic strife-torn Manipur on Saturday after a village chief was allegedly assaulted by suspected militants over a land dispute, officials said.

The incident took place around 12.15 pm when dozens of armed militants came to Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district and assaulted several residents, including village chief Aimson Abonmai, they said.

The residents of Naga-dominated Konsakhul claimed that the militants, allegedly belonging to the Kuki community, were from neighbouring Haraothel village.

Abonmai was taken to state-run RIMS in Imphal, while eight other injured villagers were being treated at Khurkhul primary healthcare centre, the officials said.

Hospital officials said they were out of danger.

Rongmei Naga Council, meanwhile, strongly condemned the assault.

"We appeal to the Kuki leaders not to allow such incidents in future. Such incidents have the potential to spark unrest in the hills at a time when the state is already witnessing ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities. We strongly condemn the assault on a Naga village chief by Kuki miscreants," vice president of the council, Athuan Gangmei, told reporters.

Police, on the other hand, said additional security forces have been sent to the hill village to control the situation.

Over 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 2023. PTI COR ACD