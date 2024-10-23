Manipur: Tension in Tuibong after molestation of 11-year-old girl by non-local

Imphal/ Churachandpur, Oct 23 (PTI) Tension was palpable in the Tuibong sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district where a bandh was called on Wednesday to protest the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old girl by a non-local person.

Apprehending an escalation of the situation, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 were also imposed in the sub-division, banning gatherings of five or more people, officials said.

Shops and markets were shut, schools were closed and vehicles remained off the roads due to the bandh, which was called by Kuki-Zomi Village Volunteers. The shutdown began at 5 am and was called off around 3.30 pm, they said.

Bandh supporters burnt piles of unused materials, including old tyres, in the middle of the road at Tuibong Bazar.

Police said the accused, the owner of a shop, has been arrested and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered after the girl's family lodged a complaint on October 21.

It was alleged that the girl went to the accused's shop during which he molested her.

As enraged locals started protesting after coming to know about the incident, the accused took shelter at the house of the owner of the building where his shop is located.

Meanwhile, the owner of the building, who is also an underground leader, sent some of his men to the protest site and allegedly got the protesters beaten up. PTI CORR SOM