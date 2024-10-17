Manipur: Three militants held, weapons seized

Imphal, Oct 17 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested three members of a banned militant outfit from Imphal West district and recovered sophisticated arms and ammunition from them, a police statement on Thursday said.

The three, belonging to Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) outfit, were arrested from Leirenkabi Bazar and have been identified as Jiten Sana Rk (40), Takhelchangbam Ibohanbi (49) and Aheibam Jimson (28), it said.

Police recovered an AK rifle with a magazine and five rounds, an INSAS rifle with three magazines and 15 rounds, a carbine with two magazines and 140 rounds, and an INSAS LMG magazine. Additionally, they seized a four-wheeler, three mobile phones with six SIM cards, and two Aadhaar cards. PTI COR MNB