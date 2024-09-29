Manipur: Three youths go missing, 1 rescued

Imphal, Sep 29 (PTI) One of the three youths who went missing two days ago while on their way to a recruitment test for central forces at New Keithelmanbi in Manipur's Imphal West has been rescued, security personnel said on Sunday.

N. Johnson Singh is safe and has been handed over to the police by the army, while efforts continue to locate the other two missing youths - Th. Thoithoiba Singh and O. Thoithoi Singh.

The three, all from Thoubal district, were on way to sit for the SSC GD recruitment test but took a wrong turn, ending up in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district.

On Sunday, a viral video surfaced featuring the two missing youths appealing to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for their release.

In response, CM Singh said he held a meeting with both ruling and opposition legislators to discuss the situation, particularly the rescue of the youths held captive by militants.

He shared on social media, "Held a meeting with all the MLAs from both the ruling and opposition parties at my secretariat today. We addressed the current situation, focusing on the abduction of two innocent youths by Kuki militants. We condemn such heinous acts, and our government is working to secure their safe release." Additionally, a public meeting was held on Saturday concerning the incident, during which a Joint Action Committee (JAC) was formed. The JAC later submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Thoubal, urging immediate action for the safe return of the two remaining youths. PTI COR MNB