Manipur to ban history book with distorted contents on Kukis, says RPI (Athawale) leader

Imphal, Nov 16 (PTI) Republican Party of India (Athawale) national secretary Maheshwor Thounaojam on Wednesday said the Manipur government will soon ban a class 11 history book with "distorted contents on Kukis".

Thounaojam told reporters, "A portion in the book claims that some Kuki tribes had migrated in pre-historic times. This has no historical basis and any references." The book, ‘History of Manipur’ is written by M Kaoba Singh and B Sharma.

Claiming that state education minister Th Basanta Singh has assured him to ban the book, Thounaojam said, "The word Kukis were first heard in the state between 1830 and 1840 according to former Manipur-based British officer Major James Johnstone in his 1896 book Manipur and Naga Hills." "The false claims in the book will misinform the students. It should be banned," Thounaojam added. PTI COR MNB