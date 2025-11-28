Manipur: Training prog held for police over biometric registration of illegal immigrants in Chandel

Imphal, Nov 28 (PTI) The Manipur government on Friday said a training programme for police personnel in Chandel district that shares the international boundary with Myanmar was organised as part of the ongoing biometric registration of illegal immigrants.

During the hands-on training programme, Deputy Commissioner Laishram Nandakumar said illegal immigrants, as seen in various border districts of Manipur, have also been "detected entering Chandel district".

Manipur shares a 398-km border with Myanmar, of which only 10 km is fenced, according to officials.

"As per directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), biometric registration is mandatory for such individuals before deportation," Laishram said.

Under the latest instructions of the MHA, biometric registration details of illegal immigrants must now be uploaded on a portal, he said.

"After registration, the details of the foreign nationals will be updated and verified in the MHA's Foreigners Identification Portal. This process will enable proper confirmation of the nationality and identity of the detected foreigners," the deputy commissioner said.

Laishram also highlighted that although the MHA's directive mandates online biometric registration, many border areas of Chandel district lack internet connectivity, making the process difficult.

"Assistance is being sought from the Assam Rifles to provide internet access in the border locations so that biometric registration of foreigners can be completed on time," the statement said.

The hands-on training programme was conducted to ensure that police personnel of the district are fully equipped to carry out online biometric registration efficiently, it added. PTI CORR BDC