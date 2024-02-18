Manipur: Tribal body asks govt employees not to attend office; home dept warns of action

Imphal, Feb 18 (PTI) A tribal organisation of Manipur has urged the government staff in Churachandpur district to refrain from attending work from Monday over the suspension of a policeman, who was allegedly seen with armed men in a video grab.

The move of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) prompted the state home department to issue an order saying that the salary of an employee would be slashed if unauthorised leaves were taken.

The ITLF has made the call to press for its demand for the revocation of the suspension of head constable Siamlalpaul and "immediate replacement" of Superintendent of Police Shivanand Surve and Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar.

At least two people were killed and 30 injured in firing by security forces after a mob barged into a government complex housing the SP and DC offices, torched vehicles and ransacked government property in Churachandpur, hours after the suspension of the head constable on February 15.

"More than 24 hours have passed since the ITLF gave an ultimatum to cancel the suspension order of head constable Siamlalpaul and replace Churachandpur SP and DC but so far, no cancellation or replacement has been done," the outfit said in a statement on Saturday.

"State government employees should refrain from going to office... it will be their sole responsibility if any untoward incident happens," it added.

The state government views the matter very seriously with utmost sensitivity as this act is illegal and the notice issued is without any authority, a home department order issued by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi said.

“No work-no pay shall also be enforced by all the state government offices or institutions against employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave," the order read.

It also said that CBSE exams have started and state board examinations are due from February 27 for which preparation is in full swing.

Disbursement of Rs 1,000 per person is scheduled to commence for residents of relief camps for their expenses, the order said.

"The governor of Manipur is pleased to order that no one shall or attempt to make any deliberate effort to follow or enforce the above notice at any cost… In case of any violation, the person concerned without exception shall be booked and prosecuted under relevant provisions of law of the land," it said.

Head constable Siamlalpaul was kept under suspension after a video of him with "armed men" and "sitting together with village volunteers" went viral on social media.

This is tantamount to very grave misconduct, according to a police order.

More than 180 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. PTI COR ACD SBN NN