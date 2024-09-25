Manipur Tribal Forum alleges state govt spreading 'misinformation' about Kuki-Zo communities

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Manipur Tribals' Forum Delhi on Wednesday accused the Manipur government of spreading misinformation about Kuki-Zo communities and urged the Centre to intervene and address the "bias and injustice" against them.

At a press conference here, members of the Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi also opposed giving Chief Minister N Biren Singh control of the Union Home Ministry-run Unified Command.

"The Manipur Tribals' Forum Delhi (MTFD), representing the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities, strongly condemns the recent acts of misinformation, unjust allegations, and systematic marginalisation against our people," the forum said in a statement.

"We call on the national government to intervene and address the bias and injustices perpetuated by the Meitei-majority leadership in Manipur," it said.

The group also issued six appendices detailing its rebuttal of allegations against the tribal communities.

The MTFD said the reported "abnormal increase" in tribal population and the rise of new villages in districts like Kangpokpi and Churachandpur are more likely due to systematic corruption rather than influx of illegal immigrants.

"The use of schemes like NREGA to invent phantom villages and inflate population numbers to extract government funds can explain the discrepancies between recorded immigration and village growth.

"Thus, while immigration from Myanmar may play a role, the primary cause of the abnormal rise in villages and population figures could lie in manipulative administrative practices rather than demographic or migratory changes," it said.

The forum said that claims about the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities using drone warfare and highly sophisticated weaponry are a "gross misrepresentation" and part of a larger narrative aimed at justifying "state-sponsored militarisation against its own people".

"There has been no credible or concrete proof to support the claim that the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar forces have access to weaponised drones. The so-called sophisticated weapons alleged by the media and state are mostly rudimentary arms, which are widely accessible to any group in conflict zones, and in many cases are used defensively," it said.

It further said, "The deliberate focus on this narrative is an attempt to shift attention from the real issue -- the incriminating leaked audio of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh which exposes his direct involvement in the persecution of the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities." On the issue of drug trade, the MTFD said Manipur must adopt a holistic approach that addresses the underlying causes of the problem, promotes development and ensures equal treatment of all communities.

"The claim that the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities are responsible for narco-terrorism is a gross oversimplification that ignores the complex socio-economic, political and ethnic dynamics at play in Manipur.

"Chief Minister Biren Singh's targeting of these communities while ignoring the broader involvement of valley-based actors in the drug trade reveals a deep-seated bias and a political agenda that seeks to marginalise the hill tribes," it said.

The forum also opposed the chief minister's demand that the reins of the Unified Command be handed over to him.

"Granting N. Biren Singh control of the Unified Command would not only lead to an escalation of ethnic violence but would also destabilise national security, erode constitutional governance, and enable impunity for crimes against the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities.

"The only viable solution is the removal of the CM from any role in the Unified Command and placing security responsibilities directly under neutral and trustworthy forces like the Indian Army," it said.

Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, following a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's push for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, the violence has claimed more than 220 lives, including those of civilians and security personnel. PTI AO DIV DIV