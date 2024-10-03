Manipur: Two abducted youths released, handed over to police

Imphal: Two youths who were held hostage by armed men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district were released and handed over to police on Thursday morning, seven days after they were abducted, an officer said.

The two Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Th Thoithoiba Singh are being escorted back to Imphal, the police officer said.

"The youths were handed over to Kangpokpi Superintendent of police at Gamgiphai naka and and left for Imphal," the police said.

The two on September 27 had accompanied another youth N Johnson Singh who was appearing for SSC GD recruitment test at New Keithelmanbi. However, they lost their way in Kangpokpi district. While Johnson was rescued by the army and handed over to the police, the two youths remained in the captivity of armed men.

The state government with the assistance of the Centre carried out negotiations to secure the release of the two youths.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a post on social media said, "The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on September 27 have been safely released."

Singh said, "I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued."