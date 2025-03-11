Manipur: Two minor girls recruited by militant outfit rescued from Kakching

Imphal: Manipur Police have rescued two girls allegedly recruited by the banned militant outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA), an official statement said on Tuesday.

The minors were rescued from Kakching Bazaar in Kakching district and Wangbal Laikon area in Thoubal district on March 8, it said.

On the same day, police also arrested two cadres of PLA from Kakching Bazaar. They were involved in recruiting the girls into the proscribed outfit, the statement said.

The arrested militants have been identified as Moirangthem Romen Singh (23) and Nongmaithem Mohendro Singh (54), the police statement said.

Police, meanwhile, also arrested two militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) outfit from Haobam Marak area in Imphal West district on Monday and seized four grenades without detonators from their possession, the statement added.

Another militant of the United People's Party of Kangleipak was also nabbed from Keirao Wangkhem area in Imphal East district on Monday, it said.

The militant, identified as Ningombam Bonbon Singh (45), was involved in extorting government officials, private firms and the general public, besides transporting arms and ammunition for the banned outfit.

A .32 pistol with a magazine and eight cartridges were seized from his possession.

On the other hand, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the army, has destroyed a makeshift camp of the banned militant outfit United Kuki National Army (UKNA) in Churachandpur district.

The camp, comprising four makeshift bamboo huts, was found in a forest near Songphu village on March 8 and was destroyed the same day, Assam Rifles said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

UKNA is not a signatory of the Suspension of Operations pact with the central government.