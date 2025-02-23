Manipur: Two militants arrested for threatening security forces in viral video

Imphal, Feb 23 (PTI) Two members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) were arrested for making a video threatening the security forces for arresting some village volunteers, police said on Sunday.

Moirangthem Thoiba (36) was arrested from Thamnapokpi in Bishnupur district, while Saikhom Lemburs Singh was nabbed from Imphal East district, they said.

Singh was also involved in extortion, police said.

In another operation, a combined team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested two cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (K).

Those arrested were identified as Wangkhem Rohit Singh (18) and Thangjam Nongan Meetei (18). They were involved in extortion of money from shops and vehicles, police said. PTI CORR SOM