Manipur unrest can spread to other places, says Gehlot; blames Modi, Shah

Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the violence in Manipur, claiming that their behaviour could lead to similar unrest in other places.

“An entire state is burning. Imagine what will happen if this spreads to other parts of the country in five or ten years because these people have created this type of atmosphere,” he said.

The CM referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during the debate Wednesday in Parliament on the no-confidence motion against the government. Gandhi had accused the BJP-led government of harming the country.

Gehlot used the term “varg sangharsh” (class struggle) for the unrest in Manipur.

He said if the atmosphere worsens, the Centre, the state governments, the army or the police will not be able to tackle the situation, “like they are not able to do anything in Manipur”.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event where he distributed smartphones to a group of women under a new scheme.

The CM attacked BJP leaders for targeting his government over law and order, claiming that there is more crime in BJP-run states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

He also recalled his recent announcement that people involved in sex crime will not be given state government jobs.

He urged people to share their ideas for Vision 2030 for Rajasthan. “It is my wish that Rajasthan should be among the top states by 2030 and every step of my government is targeted towards it.” On recent action by central agencies in Rajasthan, he said the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department become more active in state where elections are near.

“If someone has committed a wrongful act, dishonesty or theft, he should be put behind bars and I have no objection to it. But officers from these agencies are instructed by the home minister,” he said.

“Why should we worry, let them come,” he said. “I have said that I am a bigger faqir (ascetic) than Modi ji.” Forty lakh women will benefit from new Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana in the first phase, according to the state government.

“The scheme will empower women,” the chief minister said at the event.

He said widows and single women receiving pension and families with girl students have been picked for this phase. PTI SDA ASH ASH