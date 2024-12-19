Manipur, UP sign MoU for 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme

Imphal, Dec 19 (PTI) A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur for implementing 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme, an official statement said on Thursday.

'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme aims to enhance interaction & promote mutual understanding between people of different states or UTs. The states carry out activities to promote a sustained and structured cultural connection in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions & music, tourism & cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices, etc.

The MoU will come into force from the date of signing and will be valid for three years which may be renewed for another three years, the statement said.

The MoU was signed during an event at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow. PTI COR NN