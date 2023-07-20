Manipur video: JMM demands resignation of CM Biren Singh

Ranchi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday demanded resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the wake of the incident in which two women were paraded naked and molested in that state.

JMM spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey claimed that the party would expose the "mindset and character" of the BJP with demonstrations against the incident.

“The chief minister (of Manipur) should resign immediately. Our party will hold demonstrations, burn effigies of the central and Manipur governments across the state,” Pandey said.

The Congress, the ruling JMM’s ally in Jharkhand, also demanded President’s Rule in the ethnic strife-torn state in the northeastern region.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur in a social media post said that the incident in Manipur is embarrassing for the whole country.

"Hatred is at its peak,” he said demanding imposition of President's rule in Manipur without delay.

The women’s wing of the state Congress also demanded the Manipur chief minister’s resignation.

"The horrific incident has shamed the entire nation. The Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh should resign immediately,” state women’s Congress president Gunjan Sinha said.

She also demanded strict action against those responsible for the incident.

Members of the women’s Congress organised a protest march in Ranchi raising their voices against the BJP governments at the Centre and in Manipur.

A video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked and molested by a mob from the other side.

The police on Thursday arrested one person, allegedly the main accused, who was seen in the video.

More than 150 people have lost their lives, and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.