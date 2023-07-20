Manipur video: Biren Singh assures strict action, including possible death sentence

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Thursday said a thorough investigation is underway into the incident of two women being paraded naked in the state over two months ago and strict action, including possible capital punishment, will follow.

Advertisment

He also said there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in society.

"My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a suo motu cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning.

"A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," the Manipur chief minister tweeted.

Advertisment

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.