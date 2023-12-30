Advertisment
#National

Manipur village guard gunned down by unidentified men

NewsDrum Desk
30 Dec 2023
Imphal: Unidentified men gunned down a village guard at Kadangband in Manipur's Imphal West district around 3.30 am on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Jamesbond Ningombam, was guarding the village when he was shot dead by suspected militants from a nearby hill, they added.

Ningbom's body was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here for post-mortem, police said.

Kadangband, located on the fringes of Imphal West district, shares a boundary with Kangpokpi district which has witnessed constant violence since the ethnic strife broke out on May 3.

