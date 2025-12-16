Manipur violence: 389 internally displaced people return home

Imphal, Dec 16 (PTI) Altogether 389 people, who have been living in relief camps for over two years because of the ethnic violence in Manipur, returned to their homes in Bishnupur district, an official said on Tuesday.

These internally displaced persons (IDPs) had gone back to 97 households at Phougakchao Ikhai Mamang Leikai, Haotak, Haotak Tampak, Khoijumantabi and other areas on Monday, the official said.

"The IDPs from Phougakchao Ikhai returned to their homes on Monday. They fled their homes on May 3, 2023. After months of displacement, they are finally stepping back into their homes," the official said.

Phougakchao Ikhai was one of the first areas to be affected by the ethnic violence.

At least 260 people were killed, and thousands became homeless in the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023.

Earlier this month, the state government resettled at least 257 other displaced persons from 64 households at Leimaram Waroiching in Bishnupur district. PTI COR NN