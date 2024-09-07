Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh meets Governor

Imphal, Sep 7 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Governor L. Acharya on Saturday evening amid fresh incidents of violence in the state that has killed seven people and left more than 15 injured over the past five days.

Singh rushed to meet Acharya after an emergency meeting of ruling coalition MLAs and ministers at the CM secretariat to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the state, official sources said.

Earlier, the MLAs meeting, which was attended by 25 legislators, who discussed matters related to the series of attacks by armed miscreants, the source said. PTI COR MNB