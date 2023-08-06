Manipur violence: COCOMI to boycott govt for failing to convene emergency assembly session

Imphal, Aug 6 (PTI) The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Imphal-based civil society organisations, has decided to boycott the state government for its failure to convene an emergency session of the legislative assembly and inept handling of the ongoing unrest in the state which has so far claimed over 160 lives.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference at the COCOMI office here on Sunday, convener Jeetendra Ningomba said he was disappointed with the government for not heeding to its demand for an emergency assembly session before August 5 to seek a peaceful resolution to the current turmoil.

He said COCOMI will not cooperate with any activities initiated by the state government.

"We had demanded an emergency session of the assembly. But the state government failed to act on our request. This compelled us to boycott it," Ningomba said.

Advertisment

The COCOMI convener also condemned the recent incident at Kwakta in Bishnupur district where three people lost their lives.

"It’s unfortunate that the central government remained silent on such a heinous act that claimed innocent lives," Ningomba said.

As violence continued in the state, 15 houses were set on fire at Langol Games village in Imphal West district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Advertisment

The incident happened as a mob went on a rampage, they said.

Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, they added.

A 45-year-old man was shot during the violence. He was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with bullet wounds on his left thigh, and is stated to be out of danger at present, officials said.

The situation improved on Sunday morning, but restrictions remained in place, they said.

Fresh violence was also reported from Imphal East district's Checkon area where a large commercial establishment was torched on Saturday, officials said. PTI CORR SOM MNB