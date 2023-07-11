Manipur violence: CPI(M) leader Rahim seeks transfer of students from Manipur University to Central varsities

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 11 (PTI) CPI(M) leader A A Rahim on Tuesday sought the Union government's intervention to transfer students of Manipur University, who have been affected by the violence in the northeastern state, to other Central varsities to complete their studies.

Advertisment

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Rajya Sabha member said students of Manipur University were currently enduring harrowing experiences as a result of the demands for document verification based on ethnic affiliations by radical groups within the university campus and hostels.

"These demands have instilled fear, anxiety, and a sense of discrimination among the students. What is more concerning is the targeted destruction inflicted upon the students and their belongings. Mobs comprising these radical groups have looted or burned almost all the hostel rooms at Manipur University, specifically targeting items belonging to the tribal community," Rahim said.

In the letter, he requested the Union Minister to take immediate and proactive measures to facilitate the transfer of the affected students to other Central universities across the country with the utmost urgency, minimising any further disruption to their education.

Advertisment

Rahim said the "deliberate sabotage of personal property", including research materials, personal computers, books, and theses, has inflicted mental harassment upon all the students staying in the hostels.

He also added that the students of Manipur University are experiencing a multitude of challenges due to the internet ban, which has resulted in a significant educational setback, widening the already existing disparities in access to quality education.

Hundreds of people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since the clashes, which started on May 3. PTI RRT RRT KH