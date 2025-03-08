Manipur violence: Protester killed, over 40 injured; shutdown in Kuki-Zo areas from midnight

Imphal: A protester was killed while over 40 others, including women and policemen, were injured in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in different parts of Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Lalgouthang Singsit. The 30-year-old received bullet injuries during the clashes at Keithelmanbi and died on the way to hospital, police said.

Clashes erupted between demonstrators and security forces in the Kuki-dominated district after police fired tear gas to disperse them, as they opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive allowing free movement across the state.

The situation worsened when protesters set fire to private vehicles and attempted to stop a state transport bus traveling from Imphal to Senapati district.

At least 16 protesters sustained different types of injuries during the clashes with security forces at Gamgiphai, Motbung and Keithelmanbi, police said, adding they have been admitted to the nearby public health centre for treatment. Unofficial figures, however, put the number of civilian injuries at more than 23.

In a statement, Manipur Police said at least 27 security personnel were injured during clashes with protesters in the district and that there were incidents of firing from among the demonstrators forcing them to retaliate.

"The security forces showed tremendous restraint while trying to control the unruly and violent mob and used minimum force to control and counter the anti-social elements, including firing by armed miscreants from among the protestors. During the skirmish, 16 protestors were injured and one protestor succumbed to injury," the statement added.

According to police, it all started when a Manipur State Transport bus plied along the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route, a mob started pelting stones towards the vehicle at Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi district prompting security forces to use tear gas and minimum force to disperse the crowd.

"Roadblocks were put at various other places with huge number of protestors including women and children trying to immobilise the movement of the bus and security forces by felling trees and placing boulders on the road," the statement added.

Protesters also blocked NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) and burned tyres to obstruct movement of government vehicles.

The protest was also directed against a peace march by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei organisation.

The march, involving over 10 vehicles, was halted by security forces at Sekmai before it could reach Kangpokpi district.

Police claimed they had been told to stop the march as they did not have permission.

"We are just following orders. We have been told to stop the march. If they want to go, they can go in the state buses arranged by the government," a policeman said.

However, FOCS members objected saying they were just following what Shah's instruction allowing free movement across the state from Saturday.

A purported video released by Kuki-Zo village volunteers group from an undisclosed location said it was against the government of India's decision regarding free movement and demanded a separate administration. The authenticity of the video could not be corroborated by PTI.

"Any attempt to enter our areas will be met with strong resistance. No free movement before separate administration" a volunteer was heard saying in the video.

Opposing the free movement initiative, the Kuki Zo Council has imposed an indefinite shutdown in all Kuki-Zo areas from Saturday midnight, a statement said.

"It is crucial for the central government to address the underlying issues to prevent further unrest and protect public safety. The Kuki-Zo Council urges the government to reconsider its stance to avoid further escalation of tension and violent confrontation," it added.

The council also stated, "We cannot guarantee free movement of Meiteis across buffer zones and cannot take responsibility for any untoward incidents."