Imphal, Dec 25 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said the state was on the right trajectory of development and good governance before violence broke out on May 3, 2023, and had hosted multiple international and national events, including G-20 meetings, Miss India competition, and the tri-nation football tournament.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of Good Governance Day held at the chief minister’s secretariat, Singh lauded government officials, including the chief secretary, for working towards achieving the government’s objective of good governance. Former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee's birthday was declared as ‘Good Governance Day’ in 2014 under the first Modi government.

"The law-and-order situation in the state was not so good when my government came to power in 2017, and my priority was to deliver good governance," he added, citing several schemes and missions initiated under his government for the welfare of the people.

Singh said 'Meeyamgi Numit (People’s Day)' was launched with the basic aim of providing people-oriented governance. He remarked that the COVID pandemic was very unfortunate and that "Manipur would have achieved much more if not for it." He also spoke on the 'Go to Hills' mission, stating that it was launched during a crucial time when there was a gap between the hills and valley. He stressed the importance of acting on promises, saying "trust is lost when leaders can’t deliver on their commitments." Applauding the officials for their hard work, Singh said, "The pandemic could have been a lot worse without the efforts of all stakeholders, including ministers, MLAs, and officials." He appreciated doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers for fearlessly fighting the pandemic.

Singh reiterated, "Manipur was on the right trajectory of development and good governance before May 3, 2023," and mentioned that the state had hosted G-20 events, the Miss India competition, and the Tri-Nation Football Tournament.

He spoke at length about the School Fhagathansi Mission (Let’s make schools better), which provided facilities like those of private institutes in government schools. "Today, the admission rate in government schools has increased by 40-50 per cent," he said, adding that people have started believing in the government education system.

Singh also highlighted the College Fhagathansi Mission and Chief Ministergi Artistesinggi Tengbang (CMAT) schemes and said, "These are examples of good governance." As part of the observation, the CM, in the presence of other dignitaries, released a book titled 'A Tribute to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bharat Ratna on Centenary Birth Anniversary', published by the state's department of administrative reforms division. PTI COR MNB