Manipur: Woman among 3 militants arrested for extortion

Imphal, Nov 11 (PTI) Three militants, including a woman, belonging to different banned outfits have been arrested from different districts of Manipur for their alleged involvement in extorting the public, police said on Tuesday.

Security forces arrested an active cadre of the banned United National Liberation Front (K) outfit from Lamjao Makha Leikai in Kakching district on Sunday, a police statement said.

He has been identified as 40-year-old Ningthoujam Inaocha. One .32 pistol along with magazine and three cartridges, and Rs 41,200 in cash were seized from his possession.

Police also arrested an active woman cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) outfit from Khumbong Bazaar in Imphal West district on Sunday. She has been identified as Khumanthem Promila Devi (22), it said.

Security forces also arrested a militant of the banned United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) outfit from his residence at Langmeidong in Kakching district on Monday. He has been identified as Yumnam Arun Singh (27).

"Intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state," the police statement said.

Meanwhile, security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from Melei Tampak area in Thoubal district on Monday.

A self-loading rifle with magazine, a sniper rifle with magazine, a double-barrel rifle, a single-barrel rifle, three hand grenades, and 100 cartridges were seized. PTI COR ACD