Manipur: Woman militant, 2 others arrested for extortion

Imphal, Oct 19 (PTI) A woman cadre of a banned militant outfit and two others have been arrested in Manipur for their alleged involvement in extortion, police said on Sunday.

Security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit from Pishum Oinam area in Imphal West district on Saturday.

She has been identified as Meikam Basantarani Devi (42), a police statement said.

The arrested insurgent was involved in extortion, besides mediating between parties through intimidation in cases of loan recovery and land disputes, it added.

Police also arrested two persons who were posing as officials of the Motor Vehicles Transport Department in Imphal East district on Friday, the statement said.

The two accused, identified as Md Anish Iqbal and Md Amir Rahaman, were demanding money from street-side gamblers.

They were arrested from Khurai Ahongei Irabot Leirak area.

Iqbal was in the waiting list for Assistant Sub-Inspector recruitment in the Motor Vehicles Transport Department, it added. PTI COR ACD