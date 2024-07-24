Manipur women hold rally, seeks judicial probe into killing of 3 in Assam

Churachandpur (Manipur), Jul 23 (PTI) Two women’s organisations of Manipur’s Kuki and Hmar communities on Wednesday took out a rally in Churachandpur district demanding an investigation by a Supreme Court judge into the killing of three Hmar men in a police encounter in Assam earlier this month.

The participants of the rally organised by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights and Hmar Women Union walked from Muolvaiphei playground to the Wall of Remembrance near the peace ground here.

Three “terrorists” were killed in an encounter by the police in Cachar district on July 17, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said. The family of the deceased people, however, alleged that the encounter was “staged”.

“We request for constitution of a Special Investigation Team headed by a judge of the Supreme Court of India for a detailed investigation to understand the facts of the case,” the two organizations said in a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI COR NN