Manipur women must lead efforts for peace, says BJP MLA Y Khemchand on Nupi Lal Day

Imphal, Dec 12 (PTI) Manipur BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday called upon the state's women to take the lead in restoring peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state.

Speaking at a function to observe Nupi Lal Day at Singjamei in Imphal, he recalled the exemplary courage and sacrifice of brave Manipuri mothers.

"May their legacy inspire us to walk steadfastly on the path of peace, unity, and progress for a developed Manipur," he said.

Nupi Lal (Women’s Uprising) Day is observed every year on December 12 to commemorate the historic movements led by Manipuri women in 1904 and 1939.

The first uprising was against a British order to use men folk as forced labour, while the second, on December 12, 1939, saw women protest the artificial scarcity of rice caused by its export outside the state.

"In 1939, our courageous mothers rose in unison against the British colonial policy of economic exploitation, particularly the export of rice that created an artificial scarcity in the state. Their resolute stand compelled both the British authorities and the Maharaja to revoke the policy, restoring stability and peace," Singh said.

The BJP leader said the idea of Manipur should be preserved by all the 36 communities residing in the state.

"All the communities together built Manipur. Every community has a role to play in the progress and development of the state. The unity of the 36 communities is a must for a united Manipur," the Singjamei constituency legislator said.

Narrating his recent trip to two Kuki villages, Litan Sareikhong and Chassad, he said Kuki IDPs there have expressed their desire to return home. "It is the same case with Meitei IDPs in the valley. We all need to join hands for the return of peace in Manipur," Singh added.

Referring to objections raised by a few Kuki civil society organisations over his visit to a Kuki IDP camp in Litan Sareikhong, Singh said his intention was to promote people-to-people contact.

"They can oppose my visit. But I too have a right to visit any part of the state. Why should anyone prevent me from spreading the message of peace and unity?" he asked.