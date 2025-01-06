Manipur: Women outnumber men in final electoral rolls

Imphal, Jan 6 (PTI) Manipur’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Pradeep Kumar Jha on Monday said there are more women electors in the state than men.

According to the final electoral rolls, out of 20,54,387 voters in the state, 10,61,979 are women, 9,92,140 men, and 268 third genders.

"The total number of newly enrolled electors during the revision period is 29,468, including 13,348 men, 16,118 women, and two third genders. Additionally, 9,741 electors have been removed from the rolls during this period," Jha added.

According to the CEO, out of 21,148 service electors, 20,131 are men and 1,017 women.

Jha said, "Imphal West has the highest number of electors with 3,84,176, followed by Imphal East (3,26,668), and Thoubal (2,06,367)." Among the hill districts, Churachandpur has the highest number of electors with 1,85,570, followed by Senapati district with 1,46,666, he said.

"Jiribam and Kamjong have the lowest number of electors with 31,513 and 35,813, respectively," he added. PTI COR MNB