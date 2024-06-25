Manipur: Women protesters demand solution to ongoing crisis

Imphal, Jun 25 (PTI) Protesters from the women's wing of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Tuesday staged a rally in Imphal East district, urging both the central and state governments to swiftly resolve the ongoing crisis without compromising the state's territorial and administrative integrity.

Displaying placards stating "no compromise to state integrity," the demonstrators also went to the official residence of senior minister Thongam Biswajit in Sanjenthong, but he was not there.

Y Lairikleima, a leader of the women's wing, criticised the perceived silence of elected representatives from their community.

She emphasised, "If they cannot stand up for the people and defend the state's territorial and administrative integrity, they should resign." Additionally, women protesters held another rally in Lamsang area, Imphal West district, and asserted that no village volunteers should face arrest and emphasised their opposition to any proposal for separate administration. PTI COR MNB