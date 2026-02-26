Manipur Youth Cong demands immediate release of IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib arrested in Delhi

Imphal, Feb 26 (PTI) Manipur Youth Congress on Thursday demanded immediate release of IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib who was “unreasonably” arrested over the shirtless protest at the AI Summit in New Delhi last week.

A total of 11 people, including Chib, have been arrested so far in connection with the "shirtless protest" at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.

Addressing a press conference here, Manipur Youth Congress spokesperson Ningthoujam Popilal said, "The BJP-led government has unreasonably detained Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers for a peaceful protest at the AI summit in New Delhi. Several cases have been wrongly registered against them as well.” On the BJP’s charge that the IYC had embarrassed India in front of 108 countries, Popilal claimed that BJP workers had staged protests at a Commonwealth Games venue before international players in 2010 when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.

“The Congress never sold the country. It is the BJP which is selling the nation. A Chinese robot was presented as an invention of India. Youth Congress had protested against those theatrics," he said.

"We also demand immediate release of the arrested Indian Youth Congress president," he added.

Chib, and former IYC national spokesperson Bhudev Sharma were arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday. Both were subsequently produced before a Delhi court and remanded to police custody for interrogation. PTI COR NN