Manipuri film Boong's BAFTA win a moment of immense joy: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Manipuri film "Boong" winning the prestigious BAFTA award was a moment of immense joy, especially for the northeastern state.

"Boong", a coming-of-age comedy-drama produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards Award for Best Children's & Family Film held on Sunday evening in London.

“Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation,” Modi wrote on ‘X’.

The Manipuri film, starring Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam, beat international competition from other nominees Lilo and Stitch', Arco' and Zootropolis 2'. PTI ACB SKY SKY