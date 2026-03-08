Manipuri woman assaulted near Delhi's Saket Court

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A Manipuri woman was allegedly assaulted for objecting to harassment by a group of men near a park close to the Saket District Court complex on Sunday evening, police said.

According to preliminary information, the woman and her friend were taking a walk in a park when a group of men allegedly commented on them.

"When one of the women objected to the remarks, an argument broke out, and the accused allegedly assaulted her," a police officer said.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the incident and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

"A police team reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and contacted the victim. Teams are in constant touch with her, and further action will be taken based on her statement," the officer said.

Sources said efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused persons.