Manipuri woman dies by suicide in southeast Delhi, probe underway

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman from Manipur committed suicide by jumping from the top her her building in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area on Saturday morning, police said.

Police received a PCR call around 6.22 am regarding a dead body found near Maharani Park, they said, adding that the deceased was identified as Priyaluxmi Devi Khangebam, a native of Manipur's Bishnupur.

Priyaluxmi had been living in Delhi since October 2024 and lived on the third floor of a house in Kilokari with her roommate. Both were employed at a Noida-based BPO company, officials said.

CCTV footage recovered from the rooftop of the building showed the woman walking alone before jumping, suggesting suicide, a senior officer said. The footage has been secured for further investigation.

Police have carried out a search of her room in the presence of the crime team.

Her family has been informed and the body has been preserved at AIIMS mortuary. A post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of her family members, police added. PTI SSJ SKY SKY