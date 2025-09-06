Manipuri woman held in Meghalaya with heroin worth Rs 1 crore

Shillong, Sep 6 (PTI) A 41-year-old woman from Manipur has been arrested after heroin worth around Rs 1 crore was recovered from her rented apartment here during a raid by the Meghalaya Police, officials said on Saturday.

The raid was conducted late on Friday following specific intelligence inputs, they said.

During the operation, 18 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 218.94 gm were recovered from her room in the apartment at Nongrah Nongpdeng in Shillong, a police officer said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act will be registered against the accused, he said.

Further investigation is underway.