Manipur’s 9-year-old girl laid to rest, four days after recovery of body

Churachandpur (Manipur), Mar 25 (PTI) The 9-year-old girl, who was found dead in Manipur's Churachandpur district under mysterious circumstances last week, was laid to rest on Tuesday.

After a funeral programme at a relief camp, she was buried at a cemetery here.

The minor's mother broke down during the funeral, saying her daughter was a pleasant and intelligent girl and it is difficult to believe that she is no more.

She also played her daughter’s recorded songs.

With tears in their eyes, students from her school offered floral tribute while bidding their final adieu to her.

Under the guidance of their headmistress, they sang a farewell song and wrapped the body with traditional shawls.

The girl had gone missing around 6 pm on March 20, following which her family started searching. Her body bearing multiple injury marks, especially on her throat, was later found near the relief camp for internally displaced persons.

Churachandpur MLA LM Khaute, who attended the funeral programme, condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.

Representatives of civil society organisations were also present there.

The Zomi Mothers Association spokesperson Lynda Kim also urged the law enforcement agencies to find out the perpetrators of the crime and bring them to justice.

It is suspected that the deceased was also raped. The post-mortem examination has been conducted but its report was not made public.

Several people have been detained for interrogation in this connection. No arrests, however, have been made yet.

Condemning the incident, former chief minister N Biren Singh earlier condoled the girl's death.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. PTI COR NN