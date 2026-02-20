Manipur's BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte dies at 61

Churahandpur/ Imphal, Feb 20 (PTI) Manipur's BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who sustained injuries in a mob attack during the early period of ethnic violence in 2023, died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Friday, Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra said.

The 61-year-old leader belonging to Zomi tribal community hailed from Pherzawl district.

Valte had been battling with serious injuries he had sustained during a mob attack in Imphal's Nagamapal area when ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, and went to Delhi for medical treatment. After nearly two years of treatment there, Valte returned home to Churachandpur, accompanied by his wife, in April last year.

On 7 February, his health condition suddenly worsened, and he was taken to the national capital the next day via an air ambulance, his family said.

In a post on X, Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of MLA of Thanlon Assembly Constituency, Pu Vungzagin Valte. His passing is not only a great loss to his family and loved ones, but also to the people of Thanlon and the entire state of Manipur." Valte dedicated his life to public service and stood committed to the welfare of his constituents, Keisham added.

"We heard about his passing away at a hospital in Gurugram and are deeply shocked. We stand by his family at this hard time. His lifelong service to the people of Manipur, especially to the Kuki-Zo community, and his courage in the face of adversity, and his commitment to public welfare will always be remembered," a state BJP spokesperson said.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand met Valte when he was brought to Imphal airport before being taken to Delhi earlier this month, and had extended his best wishes to him.

Khemchand had said, "We sincerely pray for Shri Valte's early recovery and his return to active public service in the service of the people. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family." PTI COR NN