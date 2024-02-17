Manipur's Churachandpur limps back to normal after tribal body lifts 'total shutdown'

Imphal, Feb 17 (PTI) The situation in Manipur's Churachandpur town, where two persons were killed in a clash with security forces two days ago after a mob barged into the mini-secretariat to protest the suspension of a constable, returned to normal on Saturday after the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) lifted the "total shutdown" in the southern district, officials said.

Schools reopened and markets and business establishments have resumed activities, they said.

However, the indefinite "public curfew" imposed by the Kuki Student Organisation (KSO) and other student organisations across the district from 6pm to 6am will continue.

Meanwhile, isolated incidents of gunfire continue to pour in from the peripheral villages of the hill district adjoining the valley, officials said.

On Thursday night, a mob had barged into the mini-secretariat in Churachandpur town to protest the suspension of the constable.

Constable Siamlalpaul was suspended after he was seen in a purported video with armed men, which had gone viral.

There were reports of destruction and burning of properties in and around Churachandpur district mini-secretariat area.

The official residence of the deputy commissioner was also torched by the irate mob around 1am on Friday.

The ITLF has demanded that district SP Shivanand Surve and DC S Dharun Kumar should leave the district and be replaced by "officers preferably from Kuki Zo community".

The ITLF also warned that if the suspension of policeman Siamlalpaul was not withdrawn, "all government offices shall be closed" and both the DC and SP shall bear "responsibilities for any untoward incidents that may fall on them".

A total shutdown called by the ITLF in Churachandpur on Friday hit normal life with streets and markets wearing a deserted look. PTI CORR SBN MNB