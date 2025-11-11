Manipur's IDPs hold rally in Churachandpur over ‘unfair treatment’

Churachandpur (Manipur), Nov 11 (PTI) Hundreds of people, who were internally displaced following ethnic violence in Manipur, on Tuesday held a public meeting in Churachandpur district on alleged disparity, irregularities, negligence over compensation and unfair treatment.

After the meeting at Tuibong, those Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) also organised a rally following which a memorandum, addressed to the governor, was submitted to the district authorities.

The IDPs in their memorandum demanded inclusive implementation policy, immediate release of pending assistance, permanent housing and livelihood restoration.

They also sought a “fair, transparent compensation and property protection, adoption of a comprehensive rehabilitation models, administrative continuity and accountability and comprehensive IDPs data base administrative protocol." Talking to reporters, Dr R Sanga, Convenor of the IDPs Committee, claimed that those not staying in relief camps are receiving very little assistance compared to their counterparts living there.

"IDPs have been facing terrible hardship because of the present situation. The governments of India and Manipur are neglecting them," Sanga alleged.

Another participant in the rally, Dr Vumkhoneh, also claimed that the administration has been treating the IDPs differently, based on where they are staying - in Churachandpur, Imphal or Kangpokpi districts.

At least 260 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups.

Manipur is currently under the President’s Rule, which was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. PTI COR NN