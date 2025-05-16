Manipur's Kuki groups decide not to hold talks with Centre until 'political dialogue' starts

Guwahati, May 16 (PTI) The Kuki community from ethnic strife-torn Manipur on Friday decided it will not hold talks with the Centre until a "substantive political dialogue" is initiated by the Union government with various stakeholders of their society.

Several Kuki MLAs from Manipur, along with representatives of various civil society organisations (CSO) and Kuki militant groups that have signed Suspensions of Operation (SoO) agreements, held a closed-door meeting in Guwahati to discuss their future course of action with peace gradually returning to the state.

"The joint meeting of the MLAs, CSOs n (sic) SoO groups today at Guwahati resolved that until the resumption of substantive political dialogue by the Government of India with SoO groups, the CSOs and elected representatives shall no longer engage with the Government of India or it's (sic) representatives," stated a press release, issued by convenor secretary of the meeting.

Members of the Kuki community arrived in the Assam capital on Wednesday and Thursday and are staying at an undisclosed hotel where the meeting was held, a source from the community and privy to the development told PTI.

"It is a closed-door meeting, so it is difficult to know exactly what they are discussing. However, one of them informed that they will mainly deliberate on one point -- separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur under the aegis of the Constitution so that we can live a life free of discrimination and subjugation," she added.

They are also believed to have discussed how to present their side of the story to the central government in support of their demand for a separate administration within Manipur.

"Peace is gradually returning to the state after the imposition of President's rule. The next step is to have a lasting peace in Manipur. Therefore, all stakeholders have now started discussions on the future course of action," another source said.

A senior Assam Police officer confirmed the meeting, but said it is taking place without informing the administration here.

"We learnt about the meeting last evening, but they did not inform us. According to our information, around 15 people are discussing their internal issues," he told PTI.

On February 13, the Centre had imposed the President's rule in strife-torn Manipur, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. PTI TR MNB TR ACD