Manipur's leaders express sorrow over Delhi blast, condole deaths

Imphal, Nov 11 (PTI) Manipur's leaders cutting across party lines expressed sorrow over the car blast in Delhi and condoled the death of those killed in the incident.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Twenty people, including two women, were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people.

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, in a post on X, said, "Deeply saddened by the blast near Red Fort metro station in Delhi. Extending my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of the wounded. May God give them strength and fortitude at this hour of grief." Manipur's lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba said, "Strongly condemn the car blast near Red Fort metro station, Delhi... Such cowardly acts should be befittingly punished. My condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for speedy recovery of the injured." State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra condemned the blast and said it was a "complete failure" of the government to ensure public safety.

"Strongly condemn the explosion near Red Fort, Delhi. A serious security lapse at the heart of our national capital! This incident exposes the complete failure of the govt to ensure public safety," he said.

Delhi Police said that the car, in which the blast took place, had three occupants, adding that they are also probing if it was a suicide bomber attack. PTI COR ACD