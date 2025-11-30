Manipur's Sangai Festival records abysmal turnout amid protests by displaced people

Imphal, Nov 30 (PTI) Manipur's annual state-organised tourism event, Sangai Festival, which has been held after a three-year gap due to the ethnic conflict, recorded an abysmally low turnout amid protests by internally displaced persons (IDPs), officials said on Sunday.

In contrast to the 2.19 lakh people who attended the 10-day festival in 2022, when it was last organised before ethnic conflict erupted in May 2023, this year, only around 1,000 people have visited the stalls every day between November 21, when it started, and November 29, amounting to a total footfall of only around 8,000-9,000 so far, they said.

Tight security was in place during the festival, which would conclude during the day, amid fears of disruptions by protesters.

IDPs clashed with the police multiple times, seeking to return to their homes. The displaced persons and civil society organisations maintained that as the government has asserted, by holding the festival, that normalcy has been restored, the IDPs be allowed to return to their homes.

Empty seats and deserted stalls were witnessed at the festival's main venue at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district.

Thai Gangmei, who had opened a food stall at the venue, said, "Many stalls remained closed while the ones functioning hardly had any customers. The few buyers included the personnel and officials deployed at the venue. Stall owners, including those who came from outside the state, struggled to earn profits during the festival." On November 21, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, while inaugurating the festival, highlighted its role as a unifying platform that showcases the state's cultural richness, entrepreneurial energy, and tourism potential.

Bhalla had also appealed to the people of the state to reaffirm the festival's spirit of oneness and urged all to participate wholeheartedly in the annual event.

The only face-saving programme of the event was a musical concert on Saturday evening where British band 'Blue' performed to a sizeable crowd at Khuman Lampak, an official said.

Displaced persons from Churachandpur district and those from the periphery areas of Imphal East district, as well as students and civil society organisations had staged numerous protests against holding the festival.

Displaced persons attempting to return to their native homes clashed with security forces at Yaingangpokpi and Pukhao Terapur in Imphal East district and at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district over the last 10 days.

More than 10 displaced persons sustained minor injuries after security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the agitators on multiple occasions.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 2023. PTI COR ACD