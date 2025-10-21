Manipur's Somdal village ready to welcome NSCN(IM) chief to his birthplace after 50 years

Ukhrul/Imphal, Oct 21 (PTI) People of Somdal village in Manipur's Ukhrul district are ready to welcome NSCN(IM) supremo Th Muivah as he is scheduled to visit his birthplace on October 22 after a gap of 50 years, officials said on Tuesday.

Locals have put up posters in the village to welcome the 91-year-old Naga leader, who left the place more than five decades ago to join the insurgency, they said.

The Naga leader, who is the principal negotiator in the Naga peace talks with the Centre, since the NSCN (IM) entered into a ceasefire in 1997, is likely to stay in Somdal village for a week before departing for Dimapur, an official said.

His proposed visit comes at a time when Manipur is battered by ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the strife.

Authorities in the Tangkhul Naga-majority village, student bodies, civil society organisations, as well as the church, are making coordinated efforts to make Muivah's visit a success, he said.

Several hoardings have been put up in the Ukhrul district headquarters and Tangkhul Naga-majority Somdal village to welcome the Naga leader.

Tangkhul Naga is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur.

"Muivah is scheduled to arrive at Ukhrul district headquarters on Wednesday by a helicopter from Nagaland's Dimapur and will be welcomed by Tangkhul Naga people in traditional attire," the official said.

After the programme at the Ukhrul district headquarters, Muivah will head to his native village by road, he said.

The Naga people are excited and looking forward to the historic homecoming of Muivah, according to a local official.

"Unlike in 2010 when Muivah's planned visit to Ukhrul district was strongly objected to by the Manipur government and sections of communities, there is no objection this time. Various organisations from non-Naga communities have welcomed his proposed visit," a Naga civil society leader said.

Local volunteers are also working in close coordination to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during Muivah's proposed visit.

The Naga leader had attempted to visit his native village in 2010. However, the then Congress government in Manipur, headed by Okram Ibobi Singh, prevented him from entering the state, leading to protests by Nagas.

Police forces were deployed along the Manipur-Nagaland inter-state boundary to prevent Muivah from entering the state.

Born in 1934, Muivah's name is synonymous with the contemporary Naga political movement, and he is one of the most influential Naga leaders.

Several organisations from Kuki, Zomi and Meitei communities in Manipur have welcomed Muivah's proposed visit. PTI CORR BDC