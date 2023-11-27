Manipur's Tangkhul Naga organisations prohibit rallies in their areas

Imphal, Nov 27 (PTI) Several frontal organisations of Tangkhul Nagas, the largest Naga community in Manipur, on Monday said they will not allow any rallies or agitations in their areas over the ongoing conflicts.

The move comes in the wake of Kuki organisations' call for nationwide rallies on November 29, including one in Ukhrul, demanding separate administration in Manipur.

In a joint statement, Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong, Tangkhul Naga Wungnao Long, Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long and Tangkhul Shanao Long said they "stand for peaceful co-existence with all the communities and remain committed to the principle of neutrality in the ongoing communal crisis." The frontal bodies warned that any unwarranted situation will not be tolerated and "non-compliance shall be treated as willful defiance which will necessitate stern action." Tangkhul Nagas are concentrated in the two hill districts of Ukhrul and Kamjong. PTI COR MNB