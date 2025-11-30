Manipur's violence-hit people hold demonstration near Raj Bhavan, seeking to return home

Imphal, Nov 30 (PTI) Hundreds of displaced people on Sunday staged a protest near the Raj Bhavan here, demanding they be allowed to return to their homes, police said.

The displaced people from Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts, who have been staying at different relief camps here after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, raised slogans for boycotting the ongoing Sangai tourism festival and demanded that they be allowed to return to their homes.

The protesters held placards that read, "Displaced lives matter", "people boycott Sangai festival", "rights first tourism later", "ensure our fundamental rights".

The protesters who came from various relief camps were stopped by security forces near the Kangla Gate, about 200 metres from the Raj Bhavan, the police said.

The demonstrators were stopped by security forces from advancing further towards the Raj Bhavan and later took a rally towards Uripok area in Imphal West district.

Irom Abung Meitei, a displaced person from Churachandpur district, told reporters, "The displaced people gathered here today to stage a protest due to mounting frustration towards the government. The Sangai festival is being held by claiming normalcy while ignoring the plights of the displaced persons." Irom said, "... we will take our protests further in the coming days by not returning to relief camps." Internally displaced persons (IDPs) have clashed with security forces multiple times since the Sangai Festival began on November 21, seeking to return to their homes. The displaced persons and civil society organisations maintained that as the government has asserted, by holding the Sangai festival, that normalcy has been restored, the IDPs be allowed to return to their homes.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 2023. PTI COR RG