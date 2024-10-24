Manish Malhotra, Sanjeev Sanyal to take part in 3rd edition of IP Feast on Friday

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, economist and historian Sanjeev Sanyal, restaurateur Zorawar Kalra and theatre artist Bubbles Sabharwal are among the eminent personalities participating in the third edition of IP Feast here.

The IP Feast, to be held at Gallery 1AQ, Mehrauli, on Friday, honours and celebrates India’s creative, cultural, and intellectual contributions across various industries. It was founded by celebrated IPR lawyer Safir Anand.

"IP Feast is a testament to India’s creativity, innovation, and resilience. This event reflects the country’s journey in transforming intellectual property into a powerful driver of global influence.

"By recognizing our Para Olympians and showcasing trailblazing brands, we are celebrating India’s ideas, its people, and the future of intellectual property in shaping our nation’s story," said Anand in a statement.

The one-day event will feature a series of insightful panel discussions, exploring how India’s intellectual property is driving its growing influence worldwide.

Following the panel discussions, a showcase of India’s leading homegrown brands, including Holly Belly, Bili Hu, Daryaganj and Flurys, will take the centre stage representing a perfect blend of Indian tradition and modern innovation.

This year's edition of IP Feast will also honour India's paralympians, including silver medalists Yogesh Kathuniya and Pranav Soorma, celebrating their remarkable achievements on the global stage.

Adding to the cultural vibrancy of the event will be captivating performances such as a Kathak recital by Shivani Varma and a soulful Qawwali performance by the Qutubi Brothers.

"These performances will not only celebrate India’s artistic diversity but also provide a rich cultural context to the discussion around intellectual property and creativity," the organisers added. PTI MG RB