Manish Sharma appointed new in-charge of Youth Congress

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday appointed party leader Manish Sharma as the new in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

The outgoing in-charge of IYC, Krishna Allavaru, is currently the in-charge for party affairs in Bihar, where assembly elections are to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

"Congress president has appointed Manish Sharma as the in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect," AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said in a statement.

"The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing in-charge Krishna Allavaru," he said. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK