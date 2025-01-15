Manish Sisodia visits temple, holds roadshow before filing nomination from Jangpura

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited a temple and held a roadshow on Wednesday before filing his nomination for the Jangpura Assembly seat.

The former deputy chief minister sought blessings at the Angoori Mata Mandir in Kilokri before starting his roadshow on Wednesday.

Under the banner "Bhai Ho To Aisa, Kejriwal Jaisa," Sisodia launched his roadshow.

He is in a triangular contest with Tarvinder Singh Marwah of the BJP and Farhad Suri of the Congress.

The Jangpura constituency has a total of 1,47,785 voters, including 79,510 male and 68,271 female voters. There are four transgender voters.

The polling in the Delhi assembly elections is scheduled on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8. PTI NSM NSM TIR TIR